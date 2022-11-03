Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. A total of 412 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 121 citizens, the second dose – 82 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 173 citizens. As many as 36 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,912,597 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,357 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,746 people – the second dose, 3,387,361 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,133 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.