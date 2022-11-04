Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. A total of 379 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 78 citizens, the second dose – 69 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 207 citizens. As many as 25 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,912,976 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,435 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,815 people – the second dose, 3,387,568 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,158 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.