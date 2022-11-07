Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan has detected 6 new COVID-19 cases, 13 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,539 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,302 of them have recovered, and 9,957 people have died. Currently, 280 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 598 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,333,740 tests have been conducted so far.