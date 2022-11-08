Azerbaijan confirms 38 more COVID-19 cases, 52 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerbaijan has detected 38 new COVID-19 cases, 52 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,577 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,354 of them have recovered, and 9,957 people have died. Currently, 266 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,375 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,336,115 tests have been conducted so far.