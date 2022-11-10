Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan confirms 8 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

Society Materials 10 November 2022 19:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 8 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Azerbaijan has detected eight new COVID-19 cases, 49 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,592 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,454 of them have recovered, and 9,957 people have died. Currently, 181 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,402 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,339,257 tests have been conducted so far.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more