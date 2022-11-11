Azerbaijan confirms 44 more COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan has detected 44 new COVID-19 cases, 50 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,636 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,504 of them have recovered, and 9,959 people have died. Currently, 173 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,005 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,341,262 tests have been conducted so far.