Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. A total of 424 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 196 citizens, the second dose – 103 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 190 citizens. As many as 35 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 915 808 vaccine doses were administered, 5 391 163 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 872 443 people – the second dose, 3 388 791 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263 411 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.