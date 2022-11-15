Azerbaijan confirms 36 more COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan has detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, 39 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,761 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,612 of them have recovered, and 9,965 people have died. Currently, 184 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,448 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,347,597 tests have been conducted so far.