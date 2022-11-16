U.S. Embassy Celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week (PHOTO)

The U.S. Embassy is proud to recognize the American spirit of entrepreneurship by celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week from November 14 – 20. This year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, which follows the global economic downturn caused by the pandemic, is a chance to contemplate how entrepreneurship can contribute to an inclusive post-pandemic economic recovery.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a massive campaign to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world. Each November, 10 million people take part in tens of thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act and provide them with the knowledge, experience and connections they need to succeed. The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan continues to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. Through programs such as the Commercial Law Development Program and the Special American Business Internship Training (SABIT), the Embassy provides entrepreneurs the training and skills to help grow their businesses. Learn more: https://www.genglobal.org/gew

As part of its continued efforts to support women’s entrepreneurship, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission in Azerbaijan presented the first-ever Women’s National Business Agenda (WNBA) in Azerbaijan this November. The WNBA document will contribute to the reduction of barriers to women's entrepreneurship and employment by strengthening the dialogue between the public and private sectors.

The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan is also pleased to sponsor the visit of investor and business advisor Mr. Patrick McGinnis for Global Entrepreneurship Week. Mr. McGinnis will engage with local audiences to share his experience with entrepreneurship and decision-making during turbulent times. The program will include meeting with U.S. government exchange program alumni, young entrepreneurs working in start-ups and incubators, and students and faculty at the Azerbaijani State University of Economics. The program is in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State’s Speakers Program, the U.S.-educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association, and the Azerbaijani State University of Economics.

Patrick J. McGinnis is an investor and advisor to early and growth-stage companies globally. He is also an advisor to the World Bank on early-stage finance and private equity. McGinnis coined the term “FOMO,” short for “fear of missing out,” which was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2013. Additionally, he created and hosts the hit podcast FOMO Sapiens and is the author of the international bestseller “Fear of Missing Out: Practical Decision-Making in a World of Overwhelming Choice,” and “The 10% Entrepreneur,” a book on how to balance the stability of a day job with the excitement of starting a new business.