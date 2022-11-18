Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. A total of 349 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 105 citizens, the second dose – 68 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 140 citizens. As many as 36 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,917,878 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,665 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,987 people – the second dose, 3,389,668 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,558 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.