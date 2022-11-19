Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. A total of 594 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 138 citizens, the second dose – 173 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 241 citizens. As many as 42 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,918,472 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,803 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,160 people – the second dose, 3,389,909 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,600 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.