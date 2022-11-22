Azerbaijan confirms 58 more COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan has detected 58 new COVID-19 cases, 32 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,033 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,785 of them have recovered, and 9,975 people have died. Currently, 273 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,314 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,361,245 tests have been conducted so far.