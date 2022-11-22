Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. A total of 428 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 112 citizens, the second dose – 76 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 195 citizens. As many as 45 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,919,197 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,980 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,292 people – the second dose, 3,390,250 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,675 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.