Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. A total of 466 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 130 citizens, the second dose – 90 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 211 citizens. As many as 35 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,919,663 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,110 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,382 people – the second dose, 3,390,461 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,710 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.