Azerbaijan confirms 45 more COVID-19 cases, 44 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan has detected 45 new COVID-19 cases, 44 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,127 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,872 of them have recovered, and 9,975 people have died. Currently, 280 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,043 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,365,617 tests have been conducted so far.