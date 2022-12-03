Azerbaijan's MoD holds meetings with servicemen in liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense holds events jointly with the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations to promote national and spiritual values in the Azerbaijani Army and instill patriotism in military personnel, Trend reports citing the ministry.

In accordance with the joint 2022 Action Plan, servicemen of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel and a group of representatives of the Committee held meetings with servicemen in the liberated territories.

During the meetings, the participants held discussions on the “Preservation of national-spiritual values based on the Azerbaijanism idea of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev”, “The role of Islamic religion in the upbringing of youth”, and “Freedom of conscience and the state-religion relations in the Azerbaijani legislation”, as well as questions of servicemen were answered.

The role of national-spiritual values in the military-patriotic upbringing of youth and their protection from harmful habits, as well as the significance of enlightenment activities, held in this sphere, were brought to the attention of the military personnel.