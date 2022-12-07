Azerbaijani experts again discuss illegal exploitation of deposits with Russian peacekeeping contingent (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. As a continuation of the discussions held on December 3, the meeting of employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC with the command of the peacekeepers at the headquarters of the peacekeeping forces in Khojaly was held on December 7, Trend reports.

The meeting was related to the illegal exploitation of deposits, and the environmental and other consequences of this.

In accordance with this, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan issued a joint statement.

Will be updated