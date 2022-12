Titled changed, Details added: first version posted on 16:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan has been confirmed to be one of the venues for the Sprint races, Trend reports, referring to the official F-1 statement on Twitter.

"Sprint is heading to Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin and Brazil," said the tweet.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from April 28 through April 30 next year.