Azerbaijan joined numerous international human rights documents - Attorney General (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan has joined numerous international human rights-related documents, said Attorney General Kamran Aliyev on December 7 during the conference on "Fundamental human rights guarantees", arranged by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that democratic, legal state building in Azerbaijan is based on the Constitution, which is the Basic Law of the sovereign Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the official, the substantial and farsighted large-scale reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev changed the life of the country, further strengthening the foundations of independence and sovereignty.

Besides, the reforms enabled to achieve great success in the areas of socio-economic development, building a legal and democratic state, civil society, and integration into the international community, he added.