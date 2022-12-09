Azerbaijan confirms 58 more COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan has detected 58 new COVID-19 cases, 45 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,749 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,444 of them have recovered, and 9,984 people have died. Currently, 321 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,348 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,391,267 tests have been conducted so far.