Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. A total of 300 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 113 citizens, the second dose – 26 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 132 citizens. As many as 29 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,925,234 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,660 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,639 people – the second dose, 3,392,762 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,173 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.