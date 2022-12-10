Azerbaijan confirms 53 more COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijan has detected 53 new COVID-19 cases, 22 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports on December 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,802 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,466 of them have recovered, and 9,986 people have died. Currently, 350 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,843 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,393,110 tests have been conducted so far.