Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases, 45 patients have recovered, Trend reports on December 11 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,870 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,511 of them have recovered, and 9,986 people have died. Currently, 373 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,475 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,394,585 tests have been conducted so far.