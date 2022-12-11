Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A total of 252 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 78 citizens, the second dose – 43 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 107 citizens. As many as 24 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,925,954 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,955 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,717 people – the second dose, 3,393,052 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,230 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.