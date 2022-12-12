Azerbaijan confirms 9 more COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan has detected 9 new COVID-19 cases, 13 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,879 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,524 of them have recovered, and 9,987 people have died. Currently, 368 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 682 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,395,267 tests have been conducted so far.