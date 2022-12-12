Azerbaijani districts experience electricity supply interruptions – Azerishig (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. A number of villages of Azerbaijan's Yardimli, Gakh, Shamakhi, Dashkasan and Sabirabad districts experience electricity supply interruptions due to adverse weather conditions, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Azerishig OJSC.

The agency's emergency workers arrived immediately in the area to restore the electric power supply.

"Even though snowy weather impedes intensive work, the Azerishig continues to ensure the electricity distribution to nearly 6,500 subscribers," the statement said.