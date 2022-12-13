Azerbaijan amends procedure for calculating mortgage loan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Amendment has been made to the procedure for calculating the borrower's monthly total income on a mortgage loan, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on December 13.

The decision adopted in this regard is aimed at increasing the population's access to mortgage lending, improving work on the analysis of income and expenses of persons wishing to receive a mortgage loan.

According to the amendment, a mortgage loan provided at the expense of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, including the income of the borrower (borrowers) on a subsidized mortgage loan, including social and other ones determined by law, will be calculated in accordance with real income in the event of a change in a borrower’s wage.