We know what we expect from our colleagues, we shall give them all support - official

“Dear members of the Gymnastics Family,

Within a little break between the World Championships in Artistic Gymnastics (Liverpool / GBR) and the Worlds in Trampoline Gymnastics (Sofia / BUL), November witnessed another important event for the global Gymnastics family.

The officials of the member Federations set out for Istanbul (TUR) to discuss vital issues at the 84th Congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on November 11 & 12.

As a member of the FIG Executive Committee (EC), I took part in the EC meetings held on November 9 & 10. During the meetings, important competitions were allocated (World Championships and World Cups), the Judges’ Selection Process for the 2024 Olympic Games was approved for the 3 Olympic Gymnastics disciplines, Addendums made to the 2022-2024 General Judges’ Rules as well as Specific Judges’ Rules, etc.

The main topic of the Congress was the new structure of the FIG Statutes approved according to the voting results. The amendments to the Statutes mainly included clarifications of the rights and obligations of the National Federations, the possibility of staging hybrid meetings, the simplification of the election process, voting rules and etc. Moreover, following the voting, the 2022 revised budget was approved, new members were accepted and the 85th FIG Congress was allocated to Doha (QAT / October 24-26, 2024).

Trampoline gymnasts were the last to define the winners of the World Champions’ title. Perfectly organized competitions by the experienced Bulgarian Gymnastics Federation, made a great impression on all the participants of the 36th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia (BUL) on November 16-19. Little stars, making their presence known through the World Age Group competitions (29th Edition, November 23-26), amazed the Bulgarian audience with their strong willpower and eagerness to win.

The Executive Committee of European Gymnastics met on the eve of the 29th European Gymnastics Congress – December 1 - in order to finalise the preparations for the European Gymnastics 40th Anniversary this year. The EC updated and approved the EUROGYM rules and announced open a call for hosts for the competitions in 2024, 2025, 2026 & 2027.

The Elections held within the framework of the Congress concluded this week. I would like to congratulate everyone who got elected to the position that they have been campaigning for. But most of all, I would like to congratulate all member Federations for demonstrating unity and confidence. Most of the positions elected had a 100% approval rate within our members, which shows that we know what we expect from our colleagues, and we shall give them all the support that is needed for the benefit of our sport.

I urge the colleagues that were not elected this year, to try again next time. We count on all our specialists and the eagerness of our members to guarantee the prosperity of our organisation and our sport, be it on a continental level or in the world arena.

I would like to express my gratitude to all of you for the trust you put in me as the President of European Gymnastics. We have examined my quadrennial plan with you together and the objectives ahead are clear to us all. Given the short Olympic cycle ahead of us, we must be efficient and decisive in what we set about to do. We can achieve that if we work in unity and harmony. I am confident that with the new team assembled, we can keep on improving the conditions and the environment of our sport for the benefit of our gymnasts.

Once again, I am grateful for your confidence and our joint ethos.

I wish you and your families a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! See you at work in January!” said Gayibov.