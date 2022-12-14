Azerbaijan's Azerigas Production Union denies provocative information of Armenian side (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan's Azerigas Production Union refuted the provocative information published in the Armenian media about the alleged suspension of gas supply to Azerbaijani areas where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports on December 14 via the union.

"Undoubtedly, the information serves to mislead the international community. Azerbaijan has nothing to do with this issue. The gas supply to the territory of the temporary deployment of peacekeepers is carried out by Armenia, and this territory isn’t integrated into the gas supply system of Azerbaijan,” the union said. “In the coming days, appropriate technical diagnostics will be carried out at the section of the gas line passing through the territories controlled by Azerbaijan.”

“At present, due to severe weather conditions, there are failures in gas supply to other mountainous and foothill regions of Azerbaijan. Carrying out technical diagnostics is aimed at ensuring a sustainable and safe gas supply," the union added.