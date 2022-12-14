Azerbaijan confirms 92 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan has detected 92 new COVID-19 cases, 63 patients have recovered, and no patients has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,035 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,647 of them have recovered, and 9,989 people have died. Currently, 399 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,946 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,399,992 tests have been conducted so far.