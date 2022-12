BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A serviceman of Azerbaijani army Zohrab Humbatov was killed as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar district, Trend learned from Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Dec.14.

The incident occurred at about 18:00 in the the village of Chirag.

"The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased soldier."