Azerbaijani army units take fire in Lachin, Kalbajar and Khojavand - MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Armenian armed forces units on December 14 from 17:50 to 22:45 (GMT+4) from the positions in the directions of the Ashaghi Shorzha and Yukhari Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region, as well as the Burun settlement of the Gorus region periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Yellija and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar region, and the Ahmadli settlement of the Lachin district, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Moreover, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand region on December 15, at 08:15.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.