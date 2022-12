BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A number of countries use the advanced experience of Azerbaijan, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua said at the international forum “The path to advanced governance: towards sustainable and innovative public services” in Baku on December 15, Trend reports.

According to Junhua, the countries took Azerbaijan's experience in applying the ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] Service as a model.

