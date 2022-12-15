Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A total of 276 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 97 citizens, the second dose – 33 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 119 citizens. As many as 27 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,926,818 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,257 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,854 people – the second dose, 3,393,408 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,299 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.