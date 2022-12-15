Azerbaijan confirms 115 more COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan has detected 115 new COVID-19 cases, 48 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,150 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,695 of them have recovered, and 9,989 people have died. Currently, 466 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,834 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,401,826 tests have been conducted so far.