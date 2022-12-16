Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A total of 307 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 120 citizens, the second dose – 36 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 121 citizens. As many as 30 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,927,125 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,377 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,890 people – the second dose, 3,393,529 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,329 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.