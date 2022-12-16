Azerbaijan confirms 81 more COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan has detected 81 new COVID-19 cases, 54 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,231 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,749 of them have recovered, and 9,989 people have died. Currently, 493 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,475 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,403,301 tests have been conducted so far.