Interest in gymnastics grows with each passing year – Join Baku Championship winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. My interest in gymnastics grows with each passing year, young athlete, winner of the competition in Women’s Gymnastics in the all-around among juniors (born in 2007-2009) Deniz Aliyeva told Trend on December 16.

"I feel happy that I took first place. Thanks to the coach's valuable instructions, I managed to achieve high sports. The only thing I was supposed to do is pulling myself together and perform well," said the student of the Ojag Sport Club.

Aliyeva noted that her mother got her into sport at the age of four.

“I train with great zeal and try to perform without mistakes,” the young athlete added.

The 27th Joint Baku Championship in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 6th Baku Championship in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics among Age Categories are being held at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex on December 16.