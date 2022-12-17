Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
AZAL postpones Baku-Nakhchivan flight due to adverse weather conditions (UPDATE)

Society Materials 17 December 2022 10:14 (UTC +04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 09:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The crew commander of the AZAL aircraft operating the Baku-Nakhchivan flight No J2251 decided to return to Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to adverse weather conditions, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) told Trend.

According to the airlines, the plane landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 09:18 (GMT+4).

"Passengers of this plane will leave for Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan after the weather becomes milder," added AZAL.

