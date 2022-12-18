Development of winter tourism planned in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

GUSAR, Azerbaijan, December 18. Development of winter tourism is planned in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Adviser to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzade said today at a presentation ceremony dedicated to the development potential of winter tourism in Azerbaijan and the preparation of the Shahdag tourist center for the winter season, Trend reports.

According to him, Kalbajar district is very suitable for the development of winter tourism.

"The development of winter tourism in the liberated lands is one of the main tasks of the Agency," Guluzade said.