Azerbaijan confirms 72 more COVID-19 cases, 68 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Azerbaijan has detected 72 new COVID-19 cases, 68 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports on December 18 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,409 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,869 of them have recovered, and 9,993 people have died. Currently, 547 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,864 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,405,349 tests have been conducted so far.