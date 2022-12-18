Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. A total of 235 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 62 citizens, the second dose – 42 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 104 citizens. As many as 27 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,927,861 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,615 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,955 people – the second dose, 3,393,861 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,388 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.