Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:39

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, and 10 patients have recovered, Trend reports on December 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,420 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,879 of them have recovered, and 9,993 people have died. Currently, 548 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 622 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,407,971 tests have been conducted so far.