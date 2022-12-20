Azerbaijani TABIB reveals number of its services provided to population

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. A total of 40.277 million services were provided to the population in the subordinate medical institutions of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) for the first eleven months of 2022, Trend reports referring to Head of Medical Statistics and Analytics at TABIB Kamran Gasimov.

Gasimov made the remark during the reporting conference "TABIB: Modern Stage of Quality in Medicine: Real Prospects and a Look at the Future."

He noted that of the total services provided, 33.888 million accounted for outpatient medical care and 6.388 million for inpatient medical care.

"The number of doctor's visits was 7.214 million. A total of 292,320 operations were performed in subordinate medical institutions over 11 months. The number of laboratory services amounted to 8.522 million. "A total of 12,440 medical workers were hired by TABIB medical institutions this year."