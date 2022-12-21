Criminal Code of Azerbaijan amended - decree (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President Ilham Aliyev signed the law on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the law, Articles 83.1-1, 99-5.5, and 99-10 are added to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan as follows:

"Article 83.1-1. When information is received in the course of criminal prosecution about a conviction that occurred on the basis of a court verdict of a foreign state for an act that is a crime in accordance with the legislation of both the Republic of Azerbaijan and a foreign state on the territory of which the crime committed, the relevant sentence is recognized in accordance with the procedure established by law in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and this conviction it is also taken into account when recidivism of crimes and sentencing.";

"Article 99-5.5. When assigning a criminal legal measure previously applied to a legal entity in the form of re-imposition of a fine or deprivation of the right to engage in certain activities, a criminal legal measure may not be assigned below the average and upper limit of the criminal legal measure provided for respectively in Articles 99-6.3 and 99-7.2 of this Code.";

"Article 99-10. The period required to consider that a criminal legal measure has not been previously imposed to the criminal legal measure:

99-10.1. A legal entity is considered not to have previously applied a criminal legal measure in the following cases:

99-10.1.1. After one year from the date of the end of the execution of the specified criminal legal measure by a legal entity against which a criminal legal measure was applied for a crime that does not pose a great public danger;

99-10.1.2. After two years from the date of the end of the execution of the specified criminal legal measure by a legal entity against which a criminal legal measure was applied for a less serious crime;

99-10.1.3. After the expiration of six years from the date of the end of the execution of the specified criminal-legal measure by the legal entity against which the criminal-legal measure was applied for a serious crime;

99-10.1.4. After the expiration of eight years from the date of the end of the execution of the specified criminal-legal measure by a legal entity against which a criminal-legal measure was applied for a particularly serious crime."