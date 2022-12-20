Int'l Shusha Forum – of utmost significance, Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities Abdullah Eren says

Details added (first version posted at 15:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The International Shusha Forum is of utmost significance, Head of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities Abdullah Eren told reporters in the frame of the International Baku-Shusha Forum of heads of public structures responsible for diaspora issues on December 20, Trend reports.

He pointed out the importance of strengthening diaspora-related cooperation of the Turkic states.

Eren added that the International Shusha Forum is supposed to make considerable contribution to this.

The forum involving the diaspora leaders of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Baku and Shusha on December 20-21.