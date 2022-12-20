Azerbaijan confirms 107 new COVID-19 cases, 65 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan has detected 107 new COVID-19 cases, and 65 patients have recovered, Trend reports on December 20 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,527 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,944 of them have recovered, and 9,997 people have died. Currently, 586 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,253 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,410,224 tests have been conducted so far.