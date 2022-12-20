Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. A total of 315 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 94 citizens, the second dose – 51 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 135 citizens. As many as 35 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,928,176 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,709 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,048 people – the second dose, 3,393,996 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,423 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.