Construction work of second ground station of Baku Metro completed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Construction and assembly work in the "Khojasan" depot and the ground station of the Baku Metro has been fully completed, Head of the Press Office Bahtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

He noted that work is currently underway on the territory of the station and depot to adjust and test the infrastructure.

"The construction work at the station and depot has been fully completed. Most of the issues related to the installation, configuration, and establishment of infrastructure have been resolved. Testing and adjustment work is currently underway. In the necessary places, debugging work continues in accordance with the technological processes," he added.

The "Khojasan" depot and ground station are planned to be put into operation by the end of the year.