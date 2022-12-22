Azerbaijan confirms 81 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan has detected 81 new COVID-19 cases, 107 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports on December 22 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,737 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,141 of them have recovered, and 10,002 people have died. Currently, 594 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,100 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,415,031 tests have been conducted so far.